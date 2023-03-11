iExec RLC Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.33 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $103.33 million and $7.19 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00225004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.60 or 1.00009884 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

