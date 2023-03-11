iExec RLC Price Hits $1.31 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00006376 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $106.13 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00036563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00224474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,548.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.31349787 USD and is down -13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $11,156,033.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

