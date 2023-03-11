IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $794.56

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.56 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 815.50 ($9.81). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 808.50 ($9.72), with a volume of 681,640 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.03) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.55) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.23) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 798.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 794.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.56, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 13.26 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

