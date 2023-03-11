IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

