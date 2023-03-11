IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 7,436 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

