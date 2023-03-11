Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in February

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 189,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,179. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
