Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in February

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 189,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,179. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

