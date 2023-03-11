Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.39

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $9.02. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 64,795 shares changing hands.

Impala Platinum Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

