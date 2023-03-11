Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.77.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

IMO opened at C$69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.79. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.28 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.611797 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

