IndiGG (INDI) Reaches One Day Volume of $120,630.56

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $120,630.56 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

