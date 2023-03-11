Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Up 1%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 94,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 167,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Indonesia Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,621,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

