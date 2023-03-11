Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

