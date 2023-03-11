Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.39. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 500 shares.

Innovative Food Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Innovative Food

(Get Rating)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.