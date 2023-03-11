Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Trading Down 1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. 4,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,883,000.

