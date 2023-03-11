Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO Acquires $36,120.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.55. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

