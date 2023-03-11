Insider Buying: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CEO Buys 7,100 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.5 %

DLTR opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

