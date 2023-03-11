Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys 550,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,134 shares in the company, valued at $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of RVMD traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,814. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

