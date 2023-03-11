Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 550,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00.

RVMD stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

