Insider Buying: RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Insider Purchases £418,243 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Costeletos purchased 20,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($502,937.71).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

RCP stock opened at GBX 1,890 ($22.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -509.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.81. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,875.53 ($22.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,691.81 ($32.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is -1,024.26%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

