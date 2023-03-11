Insider Buying: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CEO Acquires $31,350.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,675.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

