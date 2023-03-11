Insider Buying: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) CEO Buys $102,300.00 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) CEO Brady M. Murphy purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 72.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 68.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,595,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,064,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 784,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

