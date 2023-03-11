Insider Buying: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CFO Purchases $24,000.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CFO Sean Sobers acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,199.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

