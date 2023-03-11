Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $20,250.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,556.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
