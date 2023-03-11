Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $20,250.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,556.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ultralife

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

