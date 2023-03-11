Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 358 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06.

Ambarella Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $76.60. 361,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,990. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.