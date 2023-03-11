Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells $139,704.53 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $42.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.