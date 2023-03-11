Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Everett Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, William Everett Mcdonald sold 44 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $3,205.84.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. 1,312,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 909.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,006 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.