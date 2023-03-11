Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells 24,672 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $522,059.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,535,308.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 1,610,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 54.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 16.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

