Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells 2,749 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $58,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 10th, Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $99,222.40.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,544. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 894,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

