Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells 5,624 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,624 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $553,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 2.1 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,851,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

