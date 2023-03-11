Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $131,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $126.27 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $270.92. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SiTime by 1,612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SiTime

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

