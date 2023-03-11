Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Sells $46,439.68 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $46,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 596,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Honest Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Get Honest alerts:

Institutional Trading of Honest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 706,730 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honest Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.