Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 196,916 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,147,128,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.88. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $369.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

