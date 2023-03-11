inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Capitalization Tops $68.26 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $68.26 million and $1.43 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation.

