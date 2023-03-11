Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the February 13th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 362,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,317. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,014,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 23,710 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $930,380.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $639,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,029 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

