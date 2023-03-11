Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

