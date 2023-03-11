Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

