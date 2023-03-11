International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,229,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,024,000 after purchasing an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,025,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,905,000 after acquiring an additional 230,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,969,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

