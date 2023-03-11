Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,049.92

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,049.92 ($48.70) and traded as high as GBX 4,204 ($50.55). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,195 ($50.44), with a volume of 424,004 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.72) to GBX 4,400 ($52.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($44.49) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($57.41).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,320.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,050.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,347.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Intertek Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,921.79%.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.