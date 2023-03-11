Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,546,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,088,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PZA opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

