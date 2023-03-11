Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

