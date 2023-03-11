Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

