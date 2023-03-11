IoTeX (IOTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.95 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $206.84 million and $8.95 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00431277 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,900.91 or 0.29151479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,149,639 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

