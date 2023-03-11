IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Trading Down 3.7%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 2,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IperionX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Get IperionX alerts:

IperionX Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

About IperionX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IperionX Limited ( NASDAQ:IPX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.31% of IperionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.