Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $109.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.88.

IPSEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $28.52 on Friday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

