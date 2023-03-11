IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Reduced by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

