iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGSB traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

