iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

AGG opened at $98.09 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

