iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 2,505,647 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

