iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

