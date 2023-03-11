iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $72.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

