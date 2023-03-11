iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a growth of 538.1% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,700. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $119.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
