iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a growth of 538.1% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,700. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $119.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZL. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 158,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

